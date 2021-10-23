Louise ISD board of trustees added a classroom and office filtration system in a unanimous vote on Monday night.
The trustees approved the purchase of 100 portable HEPA air filters for each classroom and office in the district. The machines will come with a kit to replace filters for up to two years.
“I think this could help us in the fight against COVID and any other airborne illness that may be in our classrooms,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “We need 100 to make sure we cover every office possible on top of our classrooms.”
The original contract for the HEPA air machines was for 80 total filters, but the trustees left room to purchase 20 more units by capping the purchase at $30,000.
Each filter comes with a kit and are $293 each. It will cost the district $29,300 if they choose to buy 100 filters.
The district chose HEPA filters because of the ability to move them around from class to class.
The current plan will be to put two air filters in each classroom and one in every office being used, Oliver said.
LISD will use its ESSER III funds, designated by the TEA for COVID relief, to purchase the HEPA air filter.
The American Rescue Plan Act, passed on March 11, 2021, provided more than $12 billion to the state in federal dollars. Louise ISD will receive $823,274 in funds from the ESSER III COVID relief funds.
The HEPA units are considered air purifiers and will filter out Mold, particles and up to 99.75 percent of airborne viruses.
“We have used a lot of our ESSAR money so far on payroll,” Oliver said. “Since these kill over 99 percent of viruses, it qualifies us to use our ESSAR funds for this purchase.”
The contract is with Honeywell, and it includes a five-year warranty. The district expects to have the filters in classrooms by next month.
