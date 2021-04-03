COVID-19 infection rates in Wharton County continue to drop while ongoing vaccination efforts help provide residents protection.
Another 1,100 people received their first vaccination in El Campo Friday in the latest Mid Coast Health System effort, a drive through clinic at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Another 300 were set to get their second Moderna shot.
As of last week, 12.57 percent of the county’s population had received at least one shot.
Just 29 cases of COVID-19 are active in Wharton County, compared to 304 at the start of February. In the past 14 days, 45 positive cases have been reported.
Case counts haven’t been this low since the early fall.
“We continue to trend in the right direction,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko said Thursday.
Since the pandemic reached Wharton County a year ago, the virus has been confirmed in 3,996 residents or about 9.6 percent of the area’s population. The state estimates, however, that far more people actually had mild unreported cases, especially in the early months of the pandemic.
The Department of State Health Services places Wharton County’s fatality count at 111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.