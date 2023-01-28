Wharton County's New Chief Tax Appraiser

Irene Klein

After almost two decades of service, Wharton County’s chief appraiser left for greener pastures, bringing in a replacement from North Texas.

Tylene Gamble, Wharton County’s chief appraiser resigned before Christmas. Irene Klein was hired as her replacement following a unanimous Central Appraisal District board vote Thursday night, with Kathy Smith, El Campo ISD’s representative absent.

