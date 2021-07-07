Food benefits are being offered to qualifying families for students who missed out on free school lunches due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program is designed to give meal benefits to students, ages 21 and under, who qualify for free or reduced price school meals and temporarily lost access to them due to the ongoing pandemic.
At ECISD, about 73 percent of students, 2,720, qualify for free or reduced campus meals since they come from low income families. At Myatt Elementary, all students are offered free meals under the Community Eligibility Provision program.
“Campuses received many phone calls about the P-EBT program, and that indicates the need,” Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dolores Trevino said. “The P-EBT program is a welcomed benefit that provides many students with breakfast and lunch.”
The application will close Aug. 13, and it opened on June 2. The P-EBT benefits can be used like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to Yourtexasbenefits.com. SNAP can be used to purchase items like fruits, veggies, meat, bread and more, while it cannot buy alcohol, cigarettes, vitamins, medicines, pet food, cosmetics and other nonfood items.
Eligible applicants include students enrolled in the National School Lunch Program who receive free or reduced price meals at school; children born after Aug. 1, 2014 whose family collected SNAP for at least one month from October 2020 to June 2021, or students at a CEP or Provision 2 school that gives all students free meals.
A guardian is required to apply for P-EBT if their K-12 student is not a member of a family who received SNAP for at least one month in October 2020 through June 2021, according to TEA. A guardian must also apply if the student was born on or before Aug. 1, 2014 and their family received their first SNAP benefits of the 2020-2021 school year in May or June.
Applying is optional for students who were born on or before Aug. 1, 2014, and whose family received SNAP for one or more months from August 2020 to April 2021. Families with a student born after Aug. 1, 2014, who received SNAP for at least one month from October 2020 to June 2021, do not have to apply.
Eligible families should have been contacted by local schools before the application opened, according to the Texas Education Agency.
“We appreciate all the work (school employees) do to help make sure Texas families have access to food during this time,” according to a TEA press release.
P-EBT is a joint effort from the TEA, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Agriculture.
To fill out an application, visit https://yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/PEBT.
For more information, call 833-442-1255 or visit hhs.texas.gov/pebt for information in English or hhs.texas.gov/es/pebt for Spanish.
