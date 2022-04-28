Get ready to cheer on bullriders or take a spin on a carnival ride tonight as the Wharton County Youth Fair continues.
“We had our NIRA (National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association) Rodeo this past weekend, we’re glad to have the colleges back,” Wharton County Youth Fair President Ed Weinheimer said Tuesday.
Animal competitions continue as the lots for the fair’s Sale of Excellence are divvied out.
Preschool And Special Student Days is today with these youngsters getting free admission, a fairgrounds tour and a sneak peek of the Moore’s Greater Shows, the new carnival which opens today.
“This is our first opportunity since 2019 that we’ve had almost everything here. We’re excited to have (the students) back,” Weinheimer said.
A select group of the county’s students have two events especially for them – the Extra Special Livestock Show at 9 a.m. and a party in the building normally reserved for the Beer Garden.
The show will be followed by the traditional party featuring food, prizes and music.
Animal competitions continue today with the goat and pen of three heifer competitions during the day.
Round one of the Bull Blowout takes place tonight along with the annual Ag Day Banquet in Crescent Hall.
Other youth fair action still to come includes:
Thursday, April 28
Special programs for seniors take place throughout the day including bingo, displays, demonstrations and a chicken noodle soup lunch.
“Senior Citizen day is one of my favorites, we have our scooters lined up and can’t wait to get our seniors out here. We’re expecting an especially big crowd that day,” Weinheimer said.
A Polka dance for seniors will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Animal competitions Thursday include open and dairy merit, junior breeding beef and bucket calves.
The Bull Blowout’s second and final round takes place in the Johnson Arena.
Friday, April 29
Wharton County students get free admission throughout the day until 5 p.m. on Friday.
Knowledge truly is power during the Academic Rodeo at 8:30 a.m. and the Spelling Bee which follows at 9 a.m.
The Exhibitors Awards Banquet is at 5:30 p.m. and the washer, corn hole and shuffle tournaments start at 6 p.m.
Reed Southall, Josh Ward and Bubba Westly take to the stage in Johnson Arena starting at 7:30 p.m. Fair wristbands are admission to the concert for guests.
Saturday, April 30
The Sale of Excellence gets under way at noon with the top 250 exhibits up for auction. A freezer sale for remaining entries with follow.
Tejano Day rounds out events Saturday with Los Emeralds de NGT & Friends with DJ Jammin Ray at 8 p.m. in the Beer Garden. General admission gets you into the Tejano Day concert.
