Three city posts on May ballot

El Campo residents in Districts 1,2 and 4 will be asked to decide between two candidates for council seats in the upcoming May election. Incumbent District 3 Councilman David Hodges was not contested and will return for a new term unopposed.

Time’s almost out to register if you want to have a say in the upcoming May city council elections. All would-be voters have to be signed up by Thursday or at least have a voter registration card in the mail to the Wharton County Elections Administration office.

Voter registration can be done online at votetexas.gov, at the elections office, 315 E. Milam, Suite 103, in Wharton, or via the mail with a voter registration card (usually available at the library, post office and other civic areas).

