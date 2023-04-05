Time’s almost out to register if you want to have a say in the upcoming May city council elections. All would-be voters have to be signed up by Thursday or at least have a voter registration card in the mail to the Wharton County Elections Administration office.
Voter registration can be done online at votetexas.gov, at the elections office, 315 E. Milam, Suite 103, in Wharton, or via the mail with a voter registration card (usually available at the library, post office and other civic areas).
In El Campo, there are three city council posts contested on the May ballot, one in the Wharton city election and additional posts on the Wharton ISD board. Two El Campo ISD trustees return to their posts unopposed in May.
With no pending bond issues or charter changes, Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said turnout will likely be affected. “I don’t think we will have a big turnout at all, but I will have plenty of ballot paper ready,” she said.
Polls will only be set up in the El Campo branch library and the Wharton Civic Center. With experienced elections judges, Richter said she expected all to run smoothly.
Those wanting a ballot by mail must get their application in by April 24.
For more information, contact Richter at 979-532-0193.
