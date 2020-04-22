City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Matthew Robert Sanchez, 23, of 405 W. Jackson was arrested at 3:23 a.m. Saturday, April 18 for public intoxication as well as warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. He was held for 48 hours and then released.
Steven Escamilla, 44, of 2608 Point West was arrested at 2:02 a.m. Sunday, April 19 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 600 block of Palacios. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Deedra Ashling Deggs, 38, of 510 Mayfield was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, April 16 on a warrant for continuous violence against the family and probation violation – assault causing injury. Processed, she was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a case of fraud reported directly at the police station on April 16.
Burglars stole a Kimber pistol from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Avenue I between 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 and 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 15. Loss is estimated at $900.
Vandals broke a window and screen on a home in the 1900 block of Kirby between 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. Damage is estimated at $400.
An AR-15, Ruger pistol and Savage rifle were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Avenue F around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, April 16. Loss is estimated at $1,400.
A chainsaw was reported stolen from Mr. Money Pawn, Gun & Jewelry, 301 N. Mechanic, around 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. Loss is estimated at less than $100.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating an assault reported in the 1200 block of Lilly around 4 p.m. Friday, April 17. Injuries were reported.
Police are investigating a disturbance at the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson, around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, April 18.
Another disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Avenue E around midnight Monday, April 20.
County Jail Bookings
Property
Demarcus Deshawn Jones, 22, of 1203 CR 232 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:33 p.m. Friday, April 17 for theft of a firearm. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
