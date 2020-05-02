Positive COVID-19 test results have been announced on two Wharton County residents since the governor announced his Reopen Texas program Monday, bringing the total local count to 38 as of presstime.
There have been 20 recoveries and no deaths in Wharton County as a result of the virus causing a global pandemic, but Thursday health officials reported 50 of those sickened had died in Texas, the highest single day fatality count so far.
Infection numbers over the next two weeks will determine if additional loosening of stay-at-home orders will be allowed or if Reopen Texas turns to Close Texas – again.
More than 80 percent of Texas’ 254 counties have reported at least one case of COVID-19. The nearest virus-free county to Wharton County as of Thursday was McMullen County, about 160 miles southwest of El Campo.
Nothing has been released on what the governor will consider acceptable when the review is done in two weeks.
The loosening of restrictions will have an effect, according to Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland. “I expect to have an increase in people that are positive ... part of this is the huge increase in the number tested.”
The goal, he added, is to have 1 percent of the state’s population tested.
Of the 67 tested at a mobile site in El Campo last weekend, only one came back positive, a fact Kirkland says is heartening.
The fact Wharton County has yet to have a fatality may simply be luck. “We’ve been blessed so far. I’m hopeful that will continue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.