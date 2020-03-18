Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
February Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Ross Lee Zahradnik, 17, of 310 Forrester in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance along with single counts of possession of marijuana on Aug. 19, 2019, and theft of a firearm on Sept. 28, 2019.
He allegedly had more than 4 grams of cocaine and THC oil along with 4 ounces of marijuana.
Superceding indictment
A superceding indictment is one that adds to a previously issued charge or corrects information. Those issued in February include:
•Stralecia Tana Dickerson, 35, of 13807 Willie Melton in Kendleton for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury as well as single counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person causing serious bodily injury and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person (criminal negligence) on Dec. 23, 2017.
She allegedly used an automobile to hit a girl under the age of 14 in a parking lot while the child was talking on a cellular phone.
• Javier Martinez, 29, of 682 CR 313 in Louise for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony and aggravated robbery on Jan. 30, 2019. He allegedly used a firearm to threaten a woman after breaking into her home.
