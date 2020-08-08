City budget planning continues on the frugal side, officials say, as the unknowns of a pandemic year remain.
No pay raises and no new staff positions are planned for the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.
A proposed tax rate should be presented to city council Monday, following a planned 5:30 p.m. workshop session in chambers, 315 E. Jackson.
The goal, officials say, is keep the budget very similar to last year, holding the tax rate at the no new revenue rate of 56.338 cents per $100 in taxable property, a drop from the current 56.888 levy.
The no new revenue rate, previously known as the effective rate, is the levy needed to bring in the same revenue as last year based on the same properties.
In general, as property values rise effective rates drop, but that doesn’t mean an individual homeowner’s bill will fall. Last year, for example, an average home in El Campo was valued at $145,540. At last year’s rate, that generated a tax bill of $827.94. This year, an average home is valued at $152,560, so the proposed 56.338-cent levy would generate a $859.49 bill. This means the average homeowner would pay the city of El Campo $31.55 more despite the lowered rate.
Overall property values in the City of El Campo rose roughly $10 million, according to the Wharton County Central Appraisal District.
The proposed rate, Sladek said, “allows for current service levels, no cuts. There is not much capital, although funding is included for street seal coating and water and sewer main replacements (and) two police units. (There are) no cuts to operating budget.”
Sales tax returns, generating roughly 45 percent of the city’s general fund, has remained up as shoppers have flocked to big box stores stocking up on everything from food stuffs to cleaning products in response to the pandemic.
“Despite the COVID economy, the proposed FY 2020-21 budget is conservative in its revenue estimates and expenditures,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “the budget maintains a high level of reserves in order to mitigate the risks posed by El Campo’s somewhat limited economy.”
The city has gained roughly $4.4 million in new development.
The El Campo City Council will meet in the budget workshop at 5:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public. A record tax vote will follow during the regular session at 6:30 p.m.
During the workshop, council will hear funding requests from outside agencies like the Northside Education Center, Heritage Center and the Boys & Girls Club.
City purchases will also be examined including the limited capital fund requests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.