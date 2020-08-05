The 100 Club’s annual event honoring law enforcement officers will be held this month, officials say, although the format may be significantly different than in years past.
The public may have to be excluded, according to 100 Club Secretary Susie Priesmeyer.
“No one is more disappointed in this than we are. It is the highlight of our year and we strive to make it a special night in honor of our Wharton County law enforcement heroes,” she said.
Safety measures ordered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in response to the COVID-19 pandemic severely limit the number of people who can gather for a social occasion, far too few for a large banquet.
Exactly how the 40th annual awards event will be held has yet to be determined, although officials are confident it will take place this month.
An officer, dispatcher/support staffer and citizen of the year for the El Campo Police Department, Wharton Police Department, Wharton County Sheriff’s Department and Department of Public Safety – Pierce Station are typically awarded at each banquet along with recognitions for outstanding 100 club members.
“COVID-19 restrictions and our duty to protect all involved in the awards banquet makes it irresponsible for us to gather as we have in the past, but it is even more important to recognize those who give their all to serve and protect Wharton County,” Priesmeyer said.
The 100 Club of Wharton County provides local officers with safety vests and life insurance policies along with other support.
Membership in the 100 Club costs $100 per year. To join or to donate to the organization, send to P.O. Box 46, El Campo, Texas 77437.
For more information, see www.100clubwc.org.
