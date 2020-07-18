A Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy is credited with turning a suicide attempt into a lifesaving moment through his quick actions.
Cpl. David Rangel received the department’s first Life Saving award Monday during the Wharton County Commissioners Court meeting, nine months after his actions in the El Campo area helped save a life.
Rangel was dispatched to an attempted suicide on Nov. 7, 2019.
Reaching the home, he walked onto the porch and looked through windows, spotting a man hanging by the neck.
“There was no hesitation (in the body camera footage),” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar told commissioners. “He instantly goes back to the front door and begins kicking it in, but it’s locked so it took him several times to get in. He immediately gets the person down and starts to do CPR.”
The camera footage, Srubar said, shows an unresponsive man, who was not breathing, appearing to be dead.
Rangel performed CPR until El Campo EMS arrived on the scene and took over treatment.
“He was able to be revived, they got a pulse, and transported him to the emergency room where medical staff took over for that individual,” Srubar said.
The deputy’s quick actions gave the man a chance at survival, El Campo EMS paramedic and spokesperson Darlene Giesalhart said. “By him stepping in, and providing CPR, it made it possible for us to resuscitate him.”
The man succumbed to his injuries at a later date.
Although Rangel’s actions were far beyond expectations, Srubar said, he believes law enforcers routinely have an effect on lives, often indirectly performing an action that saves lives.
“It could be a drunk driver being taken off the road by a law enforcement officer, resulting in an arrest. It could be an assault family violence incident, with a victim avoiding further harm,” he said.
Rangel’s actions, he added, leave no doubt.
“It’s not every day that an officer can say without a doubt, no question in mind, I saved a life today, because a lot of officers don’t get that opportunity,” Srubar said.
Rangel started Aug. 16, 2011 as a jailer for the sheriff’s department. He transferred to patrol Jan. 8, 2015.
The award was delayed, Srubar said, because “going into the holidays, we were not sure what type of award to give. We knew we wanted something more than a plaque. Soon after the holidays, COVID hit.”
Rangel was presented with a specialty ink pen inscribed with his name and the date of the lifesaving event.
“I would have liked to have a bigger audience, but we didn’t want to put it off any longer,” Srubar said.
