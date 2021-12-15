The El Campo Ricebird FFA chapter has continued to find success last week, this time led by the Ag Issues team, who will now compete in nationals next year after getting top honors in state competition on Saturday.
The ECISD ag team has already earned victories in national and state competitions, including 13 division winners and a top 10 national finish in dairy cattle evaluation.
The Ag Issues team went to state Saturday and, with the help of Coach Casey Wilson, were able to finish first in their category, and now they move on to nationals.
“These students continue to show us how much hard work can pay off and how to represent the school with pride,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “We are proud of their efforts and wish them luck in the next competition.”
The FFA team also visited with Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller on their way to the competition.
“The entire trip was a big success because we not only got to show off our skills in competition but also to Commissioner Miller,” senior Carter Hlavinka said. “It’s a good feeling to be a part of this team and a part of the FFA. We take a lot of pride in our success and all of the hard work it takes to achieve it.”
The state competition was held from Dec. 3 - 4, at Sam Houston State University. Competing schools included Katy, Canyon, Madisonville, East Bernard and Tilden.
The Ag Issues Ricebird team had to submit a statement of originality and a portfolio for judging two weeks before the competition.
The statement of originality must be signed by teams participating to confirm all ideas presented are original and not copied from anyone else.
“A lot of preparation goes into every competition we go to, and this one was no different,” Hlavinka said. “We had a great run and some luck, but overall, we know we earned this trip to nationals.”
Despite the competition, Hlavinka said he thinks the school set itself apart.
“We noticed a lot of teams were prepared and seemed pretty confident, but we knew we had an edge,” Hlavinka said. “Everyone’s presentation had something to do with COVID and how it is affected the ag industry, but we decided to go a different route, and it worked.”
The Ricebird Ag Issues team focused their presentation on plastic contamination in cotton.
The national competition will be held next year at Indianapolis in October.
