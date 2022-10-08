Stop-gaps are necessary for getting students to and from school as a lack of certified bus drivers squeezes districts.
The shortage effects El Campo and Louise ISDs with standard student transportation to and from school as well as to extracurricular activities.
“We have only one bus driver. Our teachers and coaches do a great job filling in. We have five daily bus routes, multiple van trips to the Special Education Co-op in Edna, (athletics) in a variety of places, FFA trips and band competitions are starting. Coaches and teachers drive to events and home from events after a full day of teaching, then coaching or managing their events. It’s an overwhelming commitment to be an extracurricular sponsor, coach and a bus driver,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said, adding “Last year, the band had to cancel a competition.”
El Campo ISD is experiencing shortages as well.
“We haven’t had to cancel travel to events, but we have to be flexible. For example, when we went to Navasota the other night, the band went on two separate trips. Part of the band went there first then the second part of the band got on buses after the 4:30 p.m. routes,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
El Campo also makes use of other school professionals to drive their buses.
“We allow flexibility in employment, we have some teachers and cafeteria workers that drive or participate as aides on the bus ... We have around 20-25 drivers at the moment, 25-35 would be ideal. We could have more routes if we had more drivers. That’s what we tried to do last year when we opened up those in town routes,” Callaghan said.
Potential bus drivers need a Class B commercial driver’s license with endorsements for both passenger vehicles and school buses, pass annual mental and physical health exams as well as either being certified in bus safety or be enrolled in a bus safety class.
“The requirements for becoming a bus driver are outrageous. Of course, we want them to be great drivers and well trained, but some of the things they are required to know are mechanic level things. I hope the state can find an appropriate balance for assessing and licensing good drivers,” Oliver said.
Louise has had a bus driver job posted on their website for five years.
“We don’t receive many applications. (I’m) not sure why. I have no ideas on recruiting. This is a statewide problem,” Oliver said.
There might not be enough of a financial reward for becoming a bus driver, officials say.
“It’s four hours a day, 180 days a year and you make $15,000 a year and you can buy into the teachers retirement fund. But it’s not full time and federal requirements have put a damper on what you need to be certified, I think it’s just an awful lot of responsibility that goes with it. Random drug testing, driving record checks, all of those things have an impact on people that want to apply and it could flag someone that wants to apply,” Callaghan said, adding “If you could pass the rigor of getting a CDL, it’s more lucrative to go into private truck driving than bus driving.”
