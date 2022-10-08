Lending A Hand

Myatt aide Bridget Parson helps pre-K student Summer Montalvo off Lisa Sablasula’s bus. Drivers are in short supply as districts have teachers and other professionals driving routes and to events.

Stop-gaps are necessary for getting students to and from school as a lack of certified bus drivers squeezes districts.

The shortage effects El Campo and Louise ISDs with standard student transportation to and from school as well as to extracurricular activities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.