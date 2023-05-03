Thousands of tires roll into Rotary Park

City workers assist members of the public at Rotary Park Saturday during the tire collection event. Within two hours, the public filled three 18-wheeler truck loads with old tires, each of which will be shredded and repurposed for everything from playground fill to rubberized track.

The almost 4,000 tires collected in Rotary Park Saturday will soon be converted into playground mulch and rubberized road asphalt.

The collection event closed two hours ahead of schedule because the three 18-wheeler trailers provided by a state grant were completely full.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.