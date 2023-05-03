The almost 4,000 tires collected in Rotary Park Saturday will soon be converted into playground mulch and rubberized road asphalt.
The collection event closed two hours ahead of schedule because the three 18-wheeler trailers provided by a state grant were completely full.
“We are very thankful for the understanding and patience we received with those who couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity as anticipated,” El Campo City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier said, adding city staff stayed in the park to provide information on where tires could be disposed of in the community as well as related fees.
A total of 3,923 tires were loaded with many people bringing in multiple tires, all for standard passenger vehicles.
“We greatly appreciate the city staff that volunteer their time ... (and) the residents who participate in our efforts to flight blight in El Campo and surrounding areas,” Hasselmeier said.
Saturday’s tire round-up compares to 444 tires collected during last fall’s citywide cleanup.
“This grant opportunity through Houston Galveston Area Council and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality did not require us to limit to city residents, so we were able to open this up to the surrounding ETJ area to help decrease the number of tires ending up dumped in the areas around our city,” Hasselmeier said.
The city will continue to offer tire collections during their regular clean-up efforts, she added, but said there would be limits on what could be accepted. During standard cleanups, only city residents are allowed to participate.
Liberty Tire recycles about 194 million tires each year, according to its website, creating more than 39 million “footsteps” worth of landscape edging and 221,000 tons of mulch among other products.
