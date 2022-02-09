Dirt work could begin at the long-heralded rail park project this year, but city council extended its incentive agreement another three on Monday night.
Signs of at least infrastructure construction are actually possible before the end of this year, Mayor Chris Barbee told the Leader-News.
“They had what I consider to be very promising and exciting news for us,” Barbee said, but added details of the closed door meeting with Ridgeline Property Group and Stonemont Financial Group representatives could not be revealed.
The extended development agreement, approved 7-0 after a roughly hour and a half closed door session, sets out the city’s incentives – non-taxation of proposed Southwest International Gateway Business Park land, for example – along with expected developer actions – actual construction and operation for example.
“We’re also requiring the developers and the city to have a joint review of the agreement within six months,” Barbee said.
The extension runs until February of 2024.
The 540-acre railroad-supported warehouse development at the intersection of CR 421 and U.S. 59 was first announced more than six years ago and was annexed into El Campo in 2019 as part of the initial development agreement.
Hundreds of jobs should come when the development is finally built.
Construction had been planned in early 2020, but stalled when the COVID-19 pandemic struck U.S. shores.
Before then, Vitro Chemicals, a subsidiary of Vitro, one of the world’s largest glass manufacturer, had been announced as a tenant.
A 125,000-square-foot distribution center for Vitro Chemicals had been planned in 2020 along with a 200,000-square-foot speculative warehouse.
A Public Improvement District was created by the City of El Campo to allow park developers to charge their tenants a tax-like fee between 60 cents and $1.20 per $100 in taxable value to pay for rail lines, water service and other park infrastructure.
The $31 billion sale of Kansas City Southern Railways to Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was completed Dec. 21, 2021 and awaits U.S. Surface Transportation Board review.
Once approved there, estimated in the fourth quarter of this year, the company will become Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited or CPKC.
The merged company’s trackage will run from Canada to Mexico and from the East to West coasts of the United States vastly expanding the initial plan to bring goods from western Mexico ports to the mid and northeast United States.
City taxpayers paid $397,500 for infrastructure engineering, planning for it to be oversized to accommodate growth in the area.
The City Development Center of El Campo, however, offered $3 million to assist the park with infrastructure costs. The city will issue that debt and be paid back by the CDC.
Park developers are Stonemont, Ridgeline Property Group and NAI Partners. Watco Companies will operate the short line railroad connecting the buildings to the KCS main line.
