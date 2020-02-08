An annual report from the Texas Education Agency on El Campo ISD shows improvement in STAAR scores and the special education program during the 2018 - 2019 school year as the district inches closer to state averages.
The school board reviewed the results of the TEA’s 2018 - 2019 Texas Academic Performance Report Jan. 21.
Special Education in ECISD was given a “needs assistance” rating, which is one level of improvement from last year. There are four categories that districts can receive in this area, with the highest being “meets standards,” followed by “needs assistance,” “needs intervention” and the lowest being “needs substantial intervention.”
“The district has continued to focus on our Special Education student group,” Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said. “Each campus has implemented targeted strategies to support Special Education student performance.”
For STAAR test scores in all subjects (math, writing, science and social studies) the percent of ECISD students who met grade level or above improved from 2018 to 2019. However, ECISD students did not perform above the state averages for any STAAR subjects in this category.
Teachers “worked hard to grow students,” Trevino said. “Improvement in scores are a credit to our teachers and staff’s efforts.”
ECISD’s overall district accountability rating increased from a C last year to a B this year on an A through F scale, although some campuses received lower scores. For Academic Overview Ratings, Hutchins Elementary and Myatt Elementary scored A’s, El Campo High School and Northside Elementary received B’s and El Campo Middle school was ranked with a D.
The district received a postsecondary readiness distinction based on student performance compared to campuses with similar demographics.
For ninth through twelfth grade, the ECISD dropout rate is 0.1 percent compared to a 1.9 percent state average. The ECISD rate decreased since the 2016-2017 school year, which was 0.4 percent. Dropout rates are determined for the 2017-2018 school year.
ECISD 8th graders scored below state averages for the 2019 STAAR math scores, with a 27 percent gap. The meets grade level percentages were 57 percent and 30 percent for the state and ECISD, respectively. In 2018, the state average was 51 percent and ECISD’s was 32 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.