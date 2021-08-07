A second special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott begins today with Republicans and Democrats still divided on voting legislation. The assembly will add agenda items to the first special session list, including changes to quorum rules.
The governor announced the special session amidst turmoil between state political parties that led to Texas Democrats leaving the state to prevent any legislation on voting rights.
“The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work that was started,” Abbott said during a press conference on Thursday. “I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve.”
The proclamation includes 17 agenda items from COVID-19 relief funding to social media censorship and quorum rules.
Texas Democrats held a press conference Friday announcing they successfully prevented any legislation on voting during the first special session. However, District 116 Democratic Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer also said some Texas representatives would be willing to stay in Washington despite another special session.
Wharton County Republican Chair Don Al Middlebrook disagrees with the stance Democrats have taken.
“They are using one small portion of this agenda to try to highjack it for their benefit again,” Middlebrook said. “These reps are elected to serve the people, not themselves. This is a completely political move.”
Republicans have continued to call for election integrity to be a priority this session.
“The truth is they don’t want to deal with election fraud,” he said. “Everyone wants election integrity, but they are refusing to do their job and it will affect a lot of Texans in the long run.”
Wharton County Democratic Chair Jeffrey Dixon disagrees.
“I think my Democratic colleagues have done the right thing by going to Washington to prevent unnecessary legislation on voting,” Dixon said.
