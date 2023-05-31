Shop and prepare now for the hurricane season that starts tomorrow, officials say, adding advance planning may help tremendously should a major storm threaten.
With the anticipated start of El Nino, forecasters say the 2023 season may still be active, but perhaps less fearsome than previous years despite anticipated increases in African monsoons.
Running June 1 to Nov. 30 of each year, hurricane season marks the time period where the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean are more likely to generate the counter-clockwise spinning storms which can cause devastating damage.
The Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, predicts near-normal hurricane activity this season, down from active seasons the last several years.
The forecast calls for 12 to 17 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, five to nine may hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher). Up to four major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or higher) may be generated.
Hurricanes threatening the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard often start as storms rolling across Africa before entering the Atlantic, journeying across the globe while strengthening dramatically before once more finding land.
Storms that threaten Texas, Louisiana and the Deep South are also generated in warm Gulf and Caribbean waters.
“It only takes one hurricane to cause widespread devastation and upend lives. So regardless of the number of storms predicted this season, it is critical that everyone understand their risk and heed the warnings of state and local officials ... hurricanes can cause serious impacts to everybody in their path,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said.
The annual hurricane forecast does not predict where a storm might land, only the general weather and water conditions in the entire area. No one can say today with any certainty any specifics about impact zones, despite advancements in predictive tools.
“This year we are operationalizing a new hurricane forecast model and extending the tropical cyclone outlook graphic from five to seven days, which will provide emergency managers and communities with more time to prepare for storms,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said.
When storms directly threaten, however, communities typically see a rush on supplies which begin to sell out quickly.
That’s why making a hurricane kits and taking other preparedness steps is vital now, officials said.
