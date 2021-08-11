The looming El Campo trash bill hike will be $2 less than expected thanks to negotiations approved by city council Monday night.
Not quite two months before the contract with Texas Disposal System gets under way on Oct. 1, Council unanimously agreed to four changes.
“TDS went through the contract and found things we had asked for, and TDS explained we did not really need,” Mayor Chris Barbee said.
Approved changes are opening the Citizens Collections Station 2.5 days a week rather than 4.5 days; giving the company exclusive rights to provide roll-off containers; decreasing the required performance bond to the level the current provider is paying; and waiving rent at the dump the company won’t be using. TDS will take all collections directly to the nearest landfill.
The changes will put the trash portion of a resident’s utility bill at $25.39 before sales tax and a $2.50 billing fee is applied. That’s still $3.99 more than residents currently pay.
Council members questioned the proposed changes to collection station hours and giving TDS exclusivity on rolloffs.
“What 2.5 days? ... Saturday mornings are real important,” District 3 Councilman David Hodges said.
TDS spokesman Jay Howard agreed, adding council would set the appropriate days.
District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez questioned the change involving rolloff containers. “How will it impact customers,” she asked, pointing out that some residents may already have contracts in place with other companies.
Those would be honored, City Attorney Ronny Collins said, until Oct. 1. At that point, no new deals could be signed.
“If we’re working with a trash company and we’ve accepted their bid, I don’t think any other company should come into our city without paying the price (a franchise fee),” District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris said. “I think they should do it all.”
The city of El Campo previously granted its trash provider rolloff exclusivity until 2018.
The amended deal with TDS also changes commercial rates in what the company and council called a correction.
Council voted 5-1 to change the city’s trash collection provider from Waste Connections to TDS on July 12 with District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris opposed and District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez absent.
The current contract ends Sept. 30.
With the provider change, residents will still receive twice-a-week collection although each will get a new polycart.
