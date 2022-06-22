El Campo schools will be increasing their armed presence, with both law enforcement personnel and possibly a Guardian program.
The school safety committee presented five recommendations during the June El Campo ISD trustee meeting. Two and a half were given the immediate green light.
The top recommendation, which was unanimously approved, was the exploration into a Guardian program. This would entail the school board allowing and facilitating staff and administration, known only to the school board and law enforcement, to concealed carry firearms on campus.
“We’d need to allocate a large amount of funds for insurance and a small amount for posted signs ... we’d spend about $60,000 in ammunition and guns are about $600 each. It would be a voluntary application that would involve a psychological screening and competency training with law enforcement,” El Campo superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
“I 100 percent support (a guardian program) when done right, and I know El Campo will do it right,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
Trustees unanimously approved the addition of two more school resource officers (SROs) stationed at elementary campuses. Officers are budgeted a salary of $70,000 each, currently split at 3-1 between the district and the city. The current plan is one officer covering Hutchins Elementary and another covering the Myatt-Northside complex with some form of transportation between the campuses.
The single security personnel that traveled between the elementary campuses has been moved to the high school to better manage points of entry and monitor student’s movements.
A trio of July community forums were unanimously approved to hear parent and community input on security measures and concerns. Those forums are tentatively set at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios; Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Ave I; and the Duson room at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. Times and dates have not been announced but they’ll likely be the second, third and fourth week in July.
The security committee unanimously approved an exploration into the instillation of additional security cameras and surveillance equipment for the campuses, prohibitive costs delayed immediate action on the proposal though. “I’d like to see some costs, those can be pricey,” trustee Anthony Dorotik said.
“None of this is in school budgets,” board president James Russell said.
Finally, the trustees were presented a set of proposed physical upgrades that could be made to increase security on campuses including: the instillation of laminate film on glass windows to keep them intact during a shooting, fortifying the high school’s foyer, replacing keys with key fobs and the instillation of panic buttons in rooms or offices.
Trustees approved the proposal for foyer fortification and the glass laminate and approved the exploration into key fobs, door sensors and panic buttons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.