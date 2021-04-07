Dozens of dancers in floor-length dresses and tuxedos twirling around a faintly lit dance floor sounds like a scene out of a fairytale, but it will be real life this weekend for Louise High School students.
LHS’ 2021 “fairytale” themed prom will be held Saturday at El Campo event venue the Rustic Chandelier.
Juniors and seniors are invited to attend, along with their family members, who will take part in several student-parent traditions early on in the night. Underclassmen who are invited as dates can also attend.
“The school hopes that they all come out and have fun, but at the same time stay safe,” LHS Principal Donna Kutac said.
The night will begin with the Grand March, a local tradition where students line up and walk into the venue while music plays. Mother-son and father-daughter dances follow, with parents joining their kids on the dance floor for a few musical numbers.
Students will cast their votes that night for the 2021 Prom Queen and King, and the winners will be announced near the end of the event. Kade Bubela and Haylee Blumrick were chosen as Prom King and Queen in 2020.
Kutac does not anticipate attendance will be down this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. About 26 couples attended LHS’ previous prom, which was a Monte Carlo-themed event held on Feb. 29, 2020.
Students have fundraised for prom throughout their high school career, Kutac said. The biggest fundraiser contributing to prom this year was the annual Junior/Senior Serve event, which was held Feb. 13.
Traditional prom safety measures will be in place, including chaperones to walk students to their cars and back into the dance hall should the student need something from their car. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students are not required to wear face masks at the event, but have the choice to.
Doors open for LHS’ 2021 prom at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at the Rustic Chandelier, 5472 N FM 441, with the dance officially beginning at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.