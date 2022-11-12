An El Campo police officer for more than 27 years and chief for slightly more than one, Terry Marek died Thursday, Nov. 3 in San Marcos.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, according to officials at Triska Funeral Home.
An El Campo police officer for more than 27 years and chief for slightly more than one, Terry Marek died Thursday, Nov. 3 in San Marcos.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, according to officials at Triska Funeral Home.
Marek was born in El Campo, reared in Louise and served 28 years as a police officer, virtually all of that time with the El Campo Police Department.
He became the fourth chief in the department’s history in February 2009 upon the retirement of Chief Jim Elliott, but resigned without warning in August of 2010 citing unspecified personal reasons.
The chief’s post was then filled by long-time ECPD law enforcer Terry Stanphill who served until October 2020.
Current Chief Gary Williamson then took the role, the sixth chief of the department that was founded in 1946.
“When I got there, (Marek) was already a captain. I remember he was very thorough, very meticulous, with his work,” Williamson said.
The department’s first chief, Walter Broadus, served 33 years. Jim Hoffman was chief from 1979 to 1981.
Marek was known for being soft spoken and carrying a blonde wooden night stick at a time when almost all patrol officers carried ones painted black.
Marek had a Master Peace Officer certification and was a graduate of the FBI’s National Academy.
In a 2009 interview with the Leader-News, Marek said he had been considering either becoming a police officer or a teacher when he graduated from Louise High School with honors.
He then graduated from Wharton County Junior College and Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) before opting to pursue law enforcement.
“Being in law enforcement was an extension of being an educator, I got the best of both worlds,” he said. “It’s not about popularity, it’s not about prestige, it’s not about power. It’s about caring for the people in this community.”
Marek is survived by is parents, two sons, one sister and two brothers. For more, see Area Funeral Notices on Page 9.
