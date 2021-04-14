Wharton County’s coronavirus infection rates remain low with just 27 active cases among residents as of Tuesday.
That’s up from the 12 reported last week, but still far too low to be considered a spike. “We continue to trend in the right direction,” Wharton County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko said.
The Department of State Health Services reports 112 Wharton County residents have died from COVID-19.
