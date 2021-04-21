El Campo’s first full-time emergency manager is an emergency room worker turned city secretary.
She’s not a firefighter, police officer or emergency medical technician, but Lori Hollingsworth said dealing with disaster and the stressful situations calamities can cause is nothing new.
“My 15 years-plus, prior to coming to the city, was spent in health care, predominantly working in the operating room,” Hollingsworh said. “(I) also covered OBGYN and ER. Hospital work is extremely regulated, especially the OR and there are strict protocols in place, much like emergency management.”
Moving her post as a senior surgical technologist to municipal work, Holllingsworth took the city secretary post four years ago.
“I have proven to be reliable, work efficiently under pressure, meet deadlines and require minimal to no supervision,” Hollingsworth said.
Hollingsworth is the right choice for the position, City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News.
“Our internal team of myself, Assistant City Manager Rene Garcia and Police Chief Gary Williamson chose Lori as the best candidate,” she said, adding previously the job had been an additional duty for an emergency responder.
“If 2020-2021 taught us anything, it is that we need to be prepared before, during and after emergencies,” Sladek said. “Taking on dual roles during a major event can be a detriment ... a full time EMC will allow the city an adequate resource to plan for major events that interrupt service and, unfortunately, usually have adverse affects on our citizen’s livelihood.”
With the new job, Hollingsworth’s pay goes from about $63,000 as city secretary to $70,000. She will not be issued a staff car as part of the post.
The new OEM post reports directly to the city manager.
Stepping into the post offered Hollingsworth a challenge, she said. “My husband and I both work in EC and our boys go to ECISD. As much as you want to say its safe and things will never happen here, truth is nothing is for certain. I want to be that person that enhances overall readiness for what’s to come.”
No, she’s not going to be dragging a fire hose line up to a warehouse blaze. She’s not going to be cordoning off a section of the city, standing on the roadside to direct traffic or bandaging up several of the dozens who could be hurt in a disastrous situation. That’s not how she sees her new role.
“I do not anticipate this role being at the location of many live emergency scenes. Incident Commands / Unified Command / Joint Commands are almost always stood up away from the actual disaster, for many reasons, but remains in constant contact with boots on the ground to ensure coordination of resources and needs are being met,” Hollingsworth said.
Her strengths?
“Exceptional attention to detail, deliberate in actions, knowledge of state and local regulations, prioritization and coordination of several projects concurrently, budget conscious, intermediate knowledge and basic skills in regards to FEMA’s NIMS (National Incident Management System) and ICS (Incident Command System), the ability to lead, think and respond in all situations (and) proficient in city code and charter.”
Where she’s going to need training? “Again, ask me in 30+ days,” she said.
Serving as the city’s public information officer during the COVID crisis was good training for the post, Hollingsworth said.
“This absolutely will be a huge asset in my transition. When you have to craft a message or get that emergency alert out, you learn real quick that you better know what you are talking about and be prepared to answer questions. Most importantly, if you don’t know, find out and get back with an answer,” she said.
Work doesn’t wait for the next disaster. Response planning starts now and is “crucial to city operations before, during and after any catastrophe or disaster.”
El Campo, she said, already has several strengths going for it. The city, Hollingsworth said, has, “progressive, forward-thinking leadership and a community with heart. At the heart of this community is pride and resilience.”
Roughly one year ago, the city created the assistant city secretary post and placed Kaylee Koudela in it. She has “shadowed” Hollingsworth and steps in as the interim city secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.