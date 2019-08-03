Wharton County Drainage Supervisor Rusty Graves was appointed Friday to serve as the Precinct 2 commissioner through the end of 2020.
Post, left vacant by the death of long-time Commissioner Chris King on July 23, will expire at that point, leaving the decision then to voters.
“It is imperative that we appoint someone to the commissioner’s position that has the confidence of the citizens and voters of Precinct 2. I truly believe Rusty will faithfully serve all residents of Wharton County and do everything he can to team with his employees to ensure that Commissioner King’s legacy and plans for future prosperity are carried out to their fullest,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
The court went into a closed door session to consider possible appointments shortly opening the called session.
Just before the executive session, Wharton County resident Steven Roberts told the court it was imperative for citizens of this county to exercise their right to vote when the opportunity arises.
Coming out of closed session, the court voted unanimously to approve Graves, who was reportedly the only person considered.
Spenrath then delivered the oath of office.
Graves, a resident of East Bernard, has worked for Wharton County since February 2012 when he was hired as the first and thus far only chief of the Wharton County’s Drainage Department. In that role, he oversees 15 employees working county-wide.
Graves will fill the unexpired four-year term with the position being put on the November 2020 ballot.
Spenrath said there are no plans to name an interim supervisor.
