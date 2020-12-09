Flames had already swallowed a Ricebird Lane duplex apartment Saturday when El Campo volunteer firefighters were dispatched.
Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said the blaze appears to be an electrical fire started in the kitchen around 2:30 p.m.
The department sent five units and 15 firefighters to the scene supported by one Louise VFD unit and four of their firefighters.
The occupant was Frank Herring, the building owned by El Campo Housing Authority.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters had the blaze extinguished by 3:15 p.m.
No damage estimates were available at press time.
