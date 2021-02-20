City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Adam Anthony Martinez, 26, of 1610 S. Mechanic was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 for possession of marijuana and public intoxication after police stopped him walking about two blocks from his home. Marijuana was seized. Processed, Martinez was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that day.
City Incidents
Property
An iPhone 11 was stolen on the rounds of G Met Communications, 1406 N. Mechanic, Suite C, around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Loss is estimated at $600.
Burglars struck in the 100 block of East Third between midnight and 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. A diamond back DB-15 rifle and a Smith & Wesson pistol were stolen. Loss is estimated at $1,100.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 200 block of East First around 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Front and back bumpers on a Dodge were damage. Loss is estimated at $1,500.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a child’s threat on the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765. The student reportedly threatened to bring a gun to school. Police are now trying to determine if the threat was anything more than a cry for attention.
An assault with injuries was reported on the grounds of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, during a disturbance there. A vehicle sustained an estimated $1,500 damage in the same incident.
Another assault with injuries was reported in the parking lot at Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
El Campo police are searching for the writer of threatening emails received by a person on Mayfield Avenue between Sunday, Feb. 14 and Monday, Feb. 15.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Robert Andrew Collins, 54, of 1400 N. Wells, Apt. 3208 in Edna was arrested by state troopers for marijuana possession at 5:58 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 and an Angelina County warrant for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $6,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Sean Michael Purlsey, 30, of 518 Sunny Lane in Wharton was arrested by Wharton ISD police at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 on warrants for three counts of indecency with a child – sexual contact. Processed, he posted $300,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Blake Jamal Bell, 32, of 1016 W. Second was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:57 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.
Travell Marquis Kimble, 27, of 815 Marianette was arrested by Wharton County So at 1:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 for interfering with public duties and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
