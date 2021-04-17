A proposed West Loop apartment project’s developer goes back before the Planning & Zoning Commission Wednesday with a revised plan.
Joseph Bramante, CEO of TriArc 5, hopes that this time he’ll get the board’s blessing for his 26-acre planned development near the South Street intersection.
“Our mission has always been to deliver a beautiful community with amenities custom selected for the El Campo lifestyle, so we can contribute to city’s future growth and prosperity,” Bramante told the Leader-News this week.
TriArc opted not to release its updated design prior to the April 21 P&Z session. Previously, Bramante said the new layout separated rental townhomes, apartments and houses, keeping the original two-stage, amenity-filled offering.
P&Z officials rejected TriArc’s plan in December 2020 following an unruly public hearing with two developers on the other side of the Tres Palacios Creek joining homeowners in expressing concerns about possible crime and privacy invasions from three-story apartment dwellers seeing into backyards.
City council ordered P&Z to reconsider the proposal during an appeal, but TriArc withdrew before it could do so. In late January, Council allowed the company to refile its plan without waiting the normally required six months.
“We don’t want to just build a cookie-cutter project,” Bramante said. “Assuming we get approval from P&Z, we could break ground in six months. We still have to complete detailed design, construction bidding and financing, but we are eager to deliver a project that’s an asset to El Campo.”
Earlier this year, TriArc purchased its targeted 26-acre site. About 10 acres of the company-owned property is already zoned for multi-family housing, but instead TriArc hopes to get approval for the planned development.
“We have been here since 2016 trying to build a project. Two of our partners are from El Campo, and this is a passion project for us, so quitting is not an option,” Bramante said.
The Planned Development Zone, if approved, allows the city to stipulate certain requirements – fencing or enhanced green space, for example.
“We feel that this design accomplishes that the best and hope that P&Z agrees. I also think, and have been told by many locals, that most of the community was expecting a passing vote last time. We were surprised by the denial,” Bramante said.
The first version of the planned development met with all city requirements and received Planning Director Jai McBride’s recommendations for approval.
“We have conducted countless studies, and everything points to a hugely successful project. We are also in talks with other developers who are standing by to build retail ... so this project will be the catalyst for significant growth in the community,” Bramante said.
The P&Z board meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 in council chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public.
