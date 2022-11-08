UPDATED 10:04 p.m. Tuesday
The 47 percent of Wharton County’s registered voters voted more than 3 to 1 Republican in the November General Election.
Unofficial election night totals were released shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday night by the Wharton County Office of Elections Administration. Official totals will follow after canvassing by elected officials. There’s still a chance tallies could change slightly if mail-in ballots arrive tomorrow, post marked today.
State Senate
In the Senate race, Republican Joan Huffman jumped out to a 7,022 to 1,776 vote lead over Democrat Titus Benson in early voting and held on to the lead. When Election Day ballots had been counted, Huffman claimed Wharton County 9,425 to 2568. District wide Huffman led 36,711 to 10,100 with 31 of 227 precincts counted shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
No Fort Bend County or Harris County election results had been posted.
State Representative
In Wharton County, the state representative race mirrored senate results with Republican Stan Kitzman collecting 6,905 votes to 1,788 for Democratic challenger Larry Baggett in early voting. By the end of Election Night, Kitzman notched a victory 9,254 to 2,577 in Wharton County.
Kitzman lives in Waller County and its voters all but proclaimed him a favorite son offering 7,630 votes to the Republican with all boxes counted in comparison to 2,720 for Baggett.
Districtwide Wharton, the vote count listed by the Secretary of State’s Office shortly before 10 p.m. had Kitzman well ahead 31,291 to 8,300 for Baggett with 40 of 84 precincts counted.
Louise ISD
Positions 3 and 4 on the Louise ISD board have three hopefuls per seat for the November General Election.
Position 3: Gary Yackel won 519 to 205 for Timothy Webb and 112 for Marco Munoz. In early voting, Yackel had claimed 367 votes in comparison to Timothy Webb’s 119 and Munoz’ 56.
In the Position 4 race, Tanya Townsend Bram was the clear winner gathering 589 votes to 205 for Jay Heard and 58 for David Menefee. In early voting, Bram had gathered 371, Heard 141 and Menefee 39.
Overview
Wharton County finished the election period with 25,890 registered voters, of those 8,945 cast ballots before Election Day, 542 did so via the mail and 8,403 during early voting. By the time, Tuesday balloting closed, that number rose to 12,208 votes cast.
Only one problem of note was reported, according to Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter, who said the El Campo Civic Center poll’s opening was delayed almost an hour Tuesday.
“There was a delay, but everyone got to vote,” Richter said.
The El Campo Civic Center poll is one of the lesser used of the eight Election Day polls with El Campo voters preferring to line up at the El Campo Library to make their selections. Less than 100 ballots had been cast there by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Other Race Totals for Wharton County
Governor:
Greg Abbott (R): 9,351
Beto O’Rourke (D): 2,696
Mark Tippetts (L): 72
Delilah Barrios (G): 28
Lieutenant Governor:
Dan Patrick (R): 9,199
Mike Collier (D): 2,744
Shanna Steele (L): 154
Attorney General:
Ken Paxton (R): 9,188
Rochelle Garza (D): 2,681
Mark Ash (L): 189
Comptroller:
Glenn Hegar (R): 9,464
Janet Dudding (D): 2,433
Alonzo Garza (L): 169
Agriculture Commissioner:
Sid Miller (R): 9,374
Susan Hays (D): 2,646
Commissioner General Land Office:
Dawn Buckingham (R): 9,330
Jay Kleberg (D): 2,615
Alfred Molison Jr. (G): 83
Railroad Commissioner:
Wayne Christian (R): 9,275
Luke Warford (D): 2.476
Jaime Diez (L): 215
Hunter Crow (G): 50
