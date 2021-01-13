City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Miguel Gonzales Jr., 31, of 1316 Jennie was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, failure to identify and possession of marijuana after police were dispatched to a 200 block of East Third disturbance. Methamphetamines, MDMA and marijuana were seized. Processed, Gonzales was transferred to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, a Harris County warrant for family violence was served against him.
Adrianna Nicole Argote, 19, of 808 Otell was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 for possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Victoria Jean Garza, 20, of 1317 Lynner was inside the same vehicle and was also arrested on a marijuana possession charge. She too was transferred to county jail Wednesday, Jan. 6. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Javonte Marquis Levi, 18, of 603 Dorothy was another passenger in the vehicle with Argote and Garza. He was arrested on a marijuana possession charge at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 and later sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Ramio Donaldo Garcia-Leon, 19, of 203 Ripple was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 600 block of North Washington for a traffic violation. Processed, Garcia was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Jacob Ross Hogan, 44, of 405 N. Market in Louise was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 for possession of drug paraphernalia along with warrants for driving while license invalid and violating a promise to appear. Officers encountered Hogan when dispatched to a trespassing complaint in the 1500 block of North Mechanic. A crack pipe was seized. Hogan was processed and shipped to county jail the next day.
Manuel Jaramillo Jr., 23, of 7918 FM 960 was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 on warrants for failure to appear, minor consuming alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for criminal mischief after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Property
Foster Anthony Alfred Jr., 25, of 507 N. Washington was booked into the Wharton County Jail at 10:28 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4 on a warrant for burglary of a habitation. He stands accused of breaking into a home in the 400 block of Bluebonnet on Sept. 28 in a case that includes allegations of family violence.
Matthew Ray Torres, 29, of 512 Roth was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8 for vandalism. Already held at the El Campo PD for criminal trespass, Torres stands accused of doing $400 to a light fixture. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Accused of multiple burglaries, Keion Eugene Caesar, 24, of 803 Marionette turned himself into the Wharton County Jail at 6:14 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. Warrants for burglary of a habitation, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of criminal attempt – burglary of a vehicle were served against him. The West Wharton County Crime Stoppers had offered a cash reward for information leading to Caesar’s arrest. Processed, Caesar posted $32,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
An RV was reported stolen from the grounds of Best Western/Executive Inn, 25880 U.S. 59. The crime took place between Dec. 21 and Monday, Jan. 4. Loss exceeds $20,000.
El Campo police traveled to the 1100 block of West Norris, assisting the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department with a theft report. A Load Rite trailer had been stolen. Loss is estimated at $2,000.
Two dogs were reported stolen from the 300 block of West Alfred around 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4. Loss is estimated at $5,000.
Burglars struck at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. “The concessions stand at the football stadium was kicked in. (It is) unknown what was stolen,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban told the Leader-News Friday. Damage is estimated $2,000.
Police investigated the report of a television stolen from White Lodge Motel, 1403 E. Jackson, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. Loss is estimated at $170.
A portfolio, assorted papers, cameras, shotguns, harmonicas, tools and other items were stolen in a home burglary in the 600 block of South Wharton around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, after a thief broke a window to gain access. Damage and loss were estimated at near $10,000.
An estimated $300 cash was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of West Fourth between 12:30 and 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
A break in at the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59, between 4 and 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 resulted in more than $2,000 in machinery stolen. The shampoo vacuum and bed bug heater were behind a door that was pried or jimmied open. Damage to the door is estimated at $200.
Violence, weapons
Leon Markel Lee, 37, of 204 Gallery Court was booked into the county jail at 11:55 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4 on warrants for criminal mischief, violation of a protective order two or more times within a 12-month period and two counts of violating a bond or protective order.
Clint Ochoa, 41, of 311 W. Railroad was arrested at 8:10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 on warrants for assault causing injury and expired registration.
Police are investigating an assault with injuries in the 100 block of North Liberty. The crime took placed around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Adrian Deshun Gilford, 39, of 603 N. Sixth was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4 for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Jimmy Lee Sparacello III, 27, of 504 N. Fulton in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:38 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Glenn Mitchell Gant, 35, of 311 August was booked at 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 on a warrant for theft of service less than $750. Processed, he posted a $4,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Anthony Deandre Harrell, 27, of 401 E. Jackson was booked at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4 on a Montgomery County warrant for family violence and walking on the wrong side of the road. Later warrants for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana were served against him.
Regina Nunez, 43, of 11722 Chadbrook in Houston was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Clint Ochoa, 41, of 311 W. Railroad was booked at 8:10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 on a warrant for assault causing injury. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Timothy Allen Sandoval, 33, of 6929.5 San Angelo, Apt. B, in Houston was booked at 11:09 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 on a Harris County warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Other
Walter Earl Jefferson, 57, of 1213 Alice was booked at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 for a parole violation.
