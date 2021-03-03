Nursing students from Wharton County Junior College gained real-world experience last Thursday by assisting El Campo Memorial Hospital staff in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to local residents.
This was the second round of the Moderna vaccine and was given to those patients who received the first dose in January.
After an initial schedule change the second week of February due to the drug’s availability, icy road conditions during the recent freeze created another delay in shipment, those who made it to the civic center are either fully vaccinated or on their way.
ECMH staff fielded hundreds of phone calls to change patients’ appointments while responding to questions and concerns.
About 270 doses of the vaccine were administered at the El Campo Civic Center last Thursday.
“The day went very smoothly,” ECMH Director of Quality and Medical Surgery Heather Walters said. “It was great having the students here.”
There are just 50 active cases of COVID-19 in the county now, according to Wharton County Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko.
“(The case count is) very good news. We realize we had a give-day lull in testing due to the weather, but we have hope that these lower numbers will continue as we get more folks vaccinated,” Cenko said.
Throughout the Greater Houston Region (which includes Wharton County), COVID-19 patients are requiring just 10.71 percent of hospital beds, down from over 19 percent in February.
The Department of State Health Services reports 103 Wharton County deaths as a result of the virus. The county currently lists that number at 89.
In all 3,819 of Wharton County’s roughly 41,556 residents or just over 9 percent have had a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials warn, however, that many more cases could have gone undiagnosed if people did not seek medical care or testing, or if the illness took place before the pandemic was officially recognized in the area.
– Dana Sternadel, contributing writer
