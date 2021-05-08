Four El Campo City Council District representative incumbents will renew their oaths of office during Monday’s meeting.
During last Saturday’s election, Anisa Longoria Vasquez was returned to the District 1 post unopposed while District 2 incumbent Gloria Harris, District 3 incumbent David Hodges and District 4 incumbent John Hancock Jr. all defeated challengers to collect another term. All district council members vote on issues affecting the entire city while presenting the concerns of their constituents.
Overall, less than 11 percent of the 6,301 people eligible to cast ballots opted to vote.
Monday’s oath will put Harris’ record for public service at 30 by 2023. “I got my 30,” she said of the election outcome, thanking her district’s voters for the support.
Harris serves as the representative for District 2, covering west of South Wharton Street and south of the railroad tracks.
District 4, represented by Hancock, is generally north of West Norris Street and West of North Wharton Street although it also includes the area around El Campo Middle School.
“We have a good city council, and I look forward to continuing my work with these fine individuals,” Hancock said.
Hancock is starting his third term on council while Hodges starts a second term Monday.
District 3, represented by Hodges, covers the north by West Norris Street, to the east by North Mechanic Street and to the south by the railroad tracks.
For Vasquez, the uncontested term will be her third full term although she has also filled two unexpired terms.
She entered El Campo’s politics in 2013, appointed to an at-large post vacated by councilman turned EMS director Chase Nielsen. Vasquez then won at-large terms from 2014 to 2018, but opted not to seek re-election in 2018.
She was then appointed again in 2020 to fill the District 1 post vacated by Councilman Jeff Allgayer, and in November 2020, won a bid to finish the unexpired term.
Monday election returns will be canvassed and approved before City Attorney Ronny Collins administers the oath of office to the four.
Unlike prior years, council will not reorganize voting upon the mayor and mayor pro tem. A Charter amendment approved in 2020 now makes the top vote getter in the at-large race the mayor and the second place finisher the mayor pro tem. Each serves two years.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
For City Council Action: Staff requests a $100 deposit on park field setup, increasing the park pavilion rental fee from $75 to $100 for those with electricity and $50 to $100 for all those without electricity.
The purchase of a Dodge Durango police cruiser for $61,169 will be voted upon along with a request from AEP to use Legacy Park as a staging area in the event of a hurricane.
Consent Agenda: A five-year extension of the utility supply contract with the Isaacson Municipal Utility District will be considered along with minutes.
The IMUD contract has no changes and offers water to the district for a small discount based on the volume of supplying it and sewer service to roughly 250 taps.
Other items: The mayor will recognize May 16-22 as Public Works week.
