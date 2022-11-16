Two Las Vegas men face human smuggling and drug charges after Wharton County Sheriff deputies stopped their vehicle for traffic violations Thursday.
One of the men facing charges claimed he didn’t notice the two dirt-covered men riding in the back seat of their Buick sedan while the other opted to flee, ultimately being tracked down by a state highway patrol helicopter.
The Thursday night stop took place on U.S. 59 near the intersection with CR 423 south of Wharton.
While the deputy tried to talk to the driver, “There were two rear seat Hispanic male passengers who were slouching down and attempting to avoid detection,” County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
It was soon discovered that the driver, 27-year-old Alejandro Perez of 3990 Pistachio Nut in Las Vegas, Nev. had an active felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of Cameron County.
“The deputy attempted to arrest Alejandro, who began to actively resist and pulled away from the deputy. Alejandro then ran south into a thick wooded area. The deputy pursued, but then returned to the vehicle,” Srubar said.
The front seat passenger, 30-year-old Ruben Perez of 1941 Cindy Sue, Apt. B, in Las Vegas, Nev., was arrested then.
“Eight vape cartridges in total were located in the vehicle, and all contained THC extract,” Srubar said.
Deputies called DPS to ask for a helicopter search for Alejandro Perez. “They were able to visually spot him from the air and guided ground units to his location,” he added.
The two back seat passengers, Honduras citizens who had crossed the border illegally, were turned over to Border Patrol.
Alejandro Fernando Perez was arrested at 11:38 p.m. for smuggling of persons, resisting arrest, evading arrest and a Cameron County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Ruben Perez, 30 faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and smuggling of persons.
Both were transported to the Wharton County Jail where they remained as of press time.
