Louise ISD facility renovations are one step closer to being completed after the school board’s last session.
After a few months of searching, the board selected a construction firm on May 17 for work on the district’s facilities upgrades and planned bond election. Construction services firm Gallagher of Richardson was chosen for the task, which will include bus barn renovations and more.
“They’re ready to go to complete our facility improvements and everything that we need,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
District leaders published a Request For Qualifications for construction management services back in March.
As part of the consent agenda, which consists of multiple actions voted on by the board as one item, trustees approved an amendment to the district’s budget for $120,000 to be used to repair the LISD football stadium’s bleachers. The board approved this expense in April.
Trustees also approved the installation of new flooring in the district’s band hall for an estimated cost of $20,625. The project includes about 1,602 square feet of flooring.
Also at the meeting, trustees discussed the coronavirus aid grants the district is expected to receive. LISD is slated for $823,274 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funding due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The district is currently in the process of determining how the funds will be used and Oliver has compiled a list of community suggestions.
These funds were given to school districts and open-enrollment charter schools beginning April 28, according to the Texas Education Agency, through the American Rescue Plan Act. A total of $11.2 billion in funding was allocated to Texas for public education through ARP.
LISD previously received $69,000 for ESSER I, which is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.