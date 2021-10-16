Readers’ response to memos written by AL Lincecum, post master of El Campo Post Office between years 1938-1948, stirred interest in seeking others he compiled during his tenure as postmaster.
The following memos were taken from his personal diary/journal. They show the inner workings of the local postal service and job duties.
Most mail patrons are unaware what is necessary to get mail to its destination and mail into your box. Community service by all who worked there is also evident with these memos.
Lincecum purchased a Vernon Day Journal No. 476 6”x15.” Early entries were made in ink in his fine handwriting.
Later, he typed memos on onion skin paper. Ink smeared and soaked through to next page. On onion skin paper typed text is hard to read.
However, both left a paper trail to learn more about workings of the post office.
First entry May 1, 1936: “All clerks, substitute clerks must entry time of reporting on duty and time of leaving on time register. Hereafter your paycheck will count only the actual recorded hours as shown by time books.”
No. 6 Special Order No. 1 May 25, 1936: “By authority of Chief Clerk Registered Mail Service, Assistant Post Master Harriss and Clerk JI Christenberry will transport registered mail to and from Wharton, Texas on connecting train 302 at El Campo not later than 2:30 p.m.”
*Postal employees: Assistant Post Master WW Harriss. Clerks: James I. Christenberry, Clarence J. Morris, William C. Anthis and Nicholas A. Hill; Substitute Clerk: Eugene M. Azill. Rural Carriers: Beakman, Reber, Greer.
No. 9(a) June 16, 1936 1 p.m.: “Assistant Post Maser Harris will be in charge of office in City Hall to certify Veterans Bonds for payment. JI Christenberry will assist. Schedule 1-5 p.m. Harris/Christenberry; 5-6 p.m. Lincecum/Anthis; 6-9 p.m. Harris/Christenberry. At 9 p.m. substation will close, and bonds transmitted to PO for listing and transfer to Austin.”
August 1936: “Beginning this date, lobby doors will be locked. Clerk working mail for trains 303 & 304 will lock (the) lobby at night and will reopen it at 4 a.m. for convenience of box holders who go to work early.”
[My Dad, a rural route carrier, woke up each workday at 4 a.m. to be at the Wharton Post Office by 5 a.m. to start sorting mail.]
July 1, 1937: “Beginning this date, box rents will be paid at Money Order Window only to the Money Order Clerk on duty. Money collected will be held in money order drawer and daily accounting made to the Postmaster.”
July 1, 1937: “All clerks will examine each day(s) Change of Address Book. You will note changes and expedite dispatch of mail accordingly. You will initial and date such compliance on the fly leaf of change of address book”.
Page 9 of Journal notes “New PO Building” on June 4, 1938.
Keys are assigned to the assistant post master and clerks who open the building at 4 a.m. each morning and the night dispatcher who closes the lobby and locks up at 9 p.m..(Harris is assigned key No. 852102(111) No. 853102 (1/1). Morning dispatcher Azbill gets key No. 852102 (1/1), No. 861232 (III). Night dispatcher Nicholas Hill gets key No. 852102 (1/1) and No. 861232 (III). Mail messenger William Barron is assigned key No. 831505 to the mail vestibule. Each man having a key is responsible for the safety of the building, equipment and mail.
August 12, 1938: “To expedite delivery of 1st class mail, all clerks will case and distribute 1st class immediately upon its arrival; next newspapers, other classes will be handled only after 1st class and papers.
“Delay in expediting delivery of Special Delivery mail will not be tolerated. (The) messenger will depart immediately following arrival of Special Delivery and must complete delivery at earliest possible moment. *all clerks will read & initial both orders.– A L Lincecum PM.”
These strict reprimands and demands were dictated by post office headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Mail was dispatched via train and/or bus in pouches. Trains stopped in El Campo and Wharton to pick up pouches, but in small towns they did not stop.
Next to the railroad tracks in small communities was a crane with a hook to hang the pouch. The train had a hook to catch the pouch and swing it into a man waiting in the mail car [the train did slow for the transfer].
Mail delivery to towns without bus or rail service used contract individuals who picked up mail bags from a depot, bus station or post office to deliver to various rural post offices.
[As a child during the summer, I would occasionally ride with Fred Cunningham on his contract route taking mail to Newgulf, Pledger and other small post offices’s between Wharton and Palacios.]
– The story above is Part 9 of The History of the El Campo Post Office written by Wharton County historian Merle R. Hudgins. The multi-part series runs on the first and third Saturdays of the month in the El Campo Leader-News. For earlier articles in the series, pick up the editions at the Leader-News office, 203 E. Jackson, or look online at www.leader-news.com for past editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.