An auditor for the Wharton Independent School District admonished trustees for illegally adopting a deficit budget during his annual financial report.
Houston-based CPA Harry Afadapa presented his findings for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at the Nov. 17 board meeting. He questioned the board for adopting a budget where expenditures exceed the budget by $167,163.
“By law ... you have to have a balanced budget every year,” Afadapa said. “We have a problem here.”
He added the district should have moved money from the fund balance to cover the deficit.
Superintendent Michael O’Guin said the board adopted a deficit budget because the “board loves to see their fund balance healthy ... We told them they were going to adopt a $1.2 million deficit budget. So this deficit budget is actually less than what we told them.”
Afadapa asked why the adoption took place and O’Guin said “we can always move money from the fund balance.”
Afadapa urged the board to do an amendment to balance the budget.
“I don’t want to give TEA (Texas Education Agency) a chance to write you guys on this issue,” he said. “You cannot issue a financial with a deficit budget. It’s a no-no.”
Afadapa was upset about several things, including a change in reporting software by the district and the late arrival of the financials for him to audit. He noted the district sold some vehicles at auction last year but improperly recorded the sale, which threw his numbers off.
One of Afadapa’s major concerns was the fact that the district’s liabilities (debts) were greater than its assets by $17,254,112. Most of the difference comes from the district spending bond money approved by voters in 2020 for various projects, including construction of the ag barn, and the reconstruction of Wharton Junior High School.
“The district’s net position reflects a negative investment in capital assets when considered in relation to the debt obligation used to acquire those assets that is still outstanding,” Afadapa wrote in his report. “The district uses capital assets to provide services to students; consequently, these assets are not available for future spending.”
Afadapa sent each board member a private letter regarding the audit, but said because the district was so late providing information to him that the letters may no longer be private.
“I need to inform the board because, for this point going forward, this letter is no longer a private letter,” he said. “TEA can require a copy of this letter... it’s going to show the pattern in the timeliness of our audits. That’s why I need to make sure that this issue is even addressed.”
Afadapa said accounting rules have changed and the district must adjust to them.
“I will have to assess my risks of issuing you guys report that risk-level has gone very, very high,” he said.
Afadapa told the board that the district has $8.9 million in its unrestricted fund balance, down $877,000 from the previous year because, “you guys spent $1.1 million in capital outlay. That is a huge amount to come under your general fund.”
“You say $1.1 (million) is huge, but what you’re not saying is this – the projects that they wanted to build are the cosmetology department, the special education building,” O’Guin said. “Those are your projects, those are the things that you guys approved for us to pay to be built. Okay, that’s where the $1.1 (million) is.”
Afadapa highlighted numerous other part of the audit and noted that the district is operating in the black. After he answered questions from the board, the board voted unanimously to accept the audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.