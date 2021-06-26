City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Joseph Ruben Gutierrez, 18, of 1821 Red River in Wharton was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 21 on warrants for marijuana possession and four counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. Already at the Wharton County Jail, he was processed there.
Stephen Ray Herrera, 41, of 504 W. Church was arrested at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday, June 22 for driving while intoxicated second offense along with warrants for two counts of speeding and no insurance along with single counts of failure to appear, expired driver’s license and a Collin County warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense. Herrera was arrested by officers dispatched to investigate a minor crash at the intersection of U.S. 59 and Palacios. Processed, he was transported to county jail.
Other
Janaysha Nikole Barnes, 23, of 408.5 Oscar was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 21 on warrants for failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle, no insurance and two counts of no driver’s license. Processed, she was sent for a health evaluation.
City Incidents
Property
Four tire rims valued collectively at more than $5,000 were reported stolen in the 900 block of North Washington between Wednesday, June 16 and Monday, June 21.
A Beretta Tom Cat handgun was stolen from the 2000 block of Lynn after 11 p.m. Monday, June 21. Loss was not estimated.
Burglars targeted a home in the 1800 block of Avenue C, kicking in a side window and stealing video game equipment, fishing poles and a watch. Loss nears $500.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of West Alfred between 1 and 3 a.m. Tuesday, June 22. Two mailboxes were damaged.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Bryan Josue Chacon, 29, of 913 Trimm in Pasadena was arrested by state troopers at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 for marijuana possession.
Don Anthony Danna, 57, of 1506010563 Hwy. 71 in Danevang was booked at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Violence, weapons
Tremain Sentel Mitchell, 41, of 2500 Junior College Blvd., Apt. 6014, in Wharton was booked at 8 a.m. Monday, June 21 on a bench warrant for assault of a public servant.
