El Campo’s Fall Sweep clean up Saturday

El Campo officials hope a controlled access plan will help speed up drop offs Saturday at the Fall Sweep cleanup day.
Access to Rotary Park will be directed away from East Jackson as much as possible for the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. event Saturday, Oct. 8.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
El Campo officials hope a controlled access plan will help speed up drop offs Saturday at the Fall Sweep cleanup day.
Access to Rotary Park will be directed away from East Jackson as much as possible for the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. event Saturday, Oct. 8.
Residents dropping off assorted junk, tires, brush or other items are asked to loop the park and turn in from the right.
“The El Campo Police Department ... has developed an entry plan, with all residents entering Rotary Park by right-hand turn only to prevent to the back up in the median like before. This means that all residents will have to come around from East Calhoun Street to Elwood Street, then Right on East Jackson to enter the disposal line by right-hand turn only,” City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier said Monday.
No left hand turns into Rotary Park, 1211 E. Jackson, will be permitted during the cleanup. The park play and leisure areas will also be closed during the event.
Fall Sweep participants are asked to have their proof of residency ready to show officials, follow traffic instructions and follow speed limits.
More than 2,500 old tires and 150,000 pounds of assorted other trash were collected during the first effort in April and officials are hoping to see a similar response.
“The city is anticipating as many attendees as previously, maybe fewer since this is now becoming a regularly occurring event, but that there will be less tires with this year’s maximum amount of 10,” Hasselmeier said. “We hope that between continued occurrence of the sweep events and the City’s Collection Station (open weekly on Monday/Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday 8 a.m. to noon) will result in a visible reduction of the city’s blight issues through accessible and regularly available opportunities to dispose of assorted junk that cause blight.”
City staff working with Texas Disposal Systems (the city’s garbage collector), Liberty Tire Recycling, Keep El Campo Beautiful and Beautify El Campo Extension (BEEs), will have two 40-yard roll off containers and three rear-end loading trash trucks along with collection stations for tires and metal.
“As residents enter the entrance point, they will be asked what kind of debris they are disposing of and directed to the correct locations,” Hasselmeier said.
The roll-off containers and trucks are provided as part of the TDS contract although there is a cost associated with tire disposal.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.