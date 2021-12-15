The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine drive for children and adults next week.
The vaccine drive is one of many options available in Wharton County for residents in the fight against the COVID pandemic. Unfortunately, the United States has hit another milestone with now more than 800,000 people dying from the virus. With the holidays approaching and the Omicron variant spreading, doctors in El Campo urge caution.
“We all have to make a personal choice, but if you are eligible and think the vaccine is right for you, then please take it and don’t risk your family,” El Campo Memorial Hospital Dr. Thai Huynh said. “It has been proven the vaccine is safe and effective, so we must think about those around us, but ultimately it’s up to the person.”
Pfizer COVID shots will be available for people ages five and older on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the ECVFD training field behind Friendship Park, 1076 N. Wharton.
About 18.9 million Texans have received at least one dose, and 16.3 million, or 55.9 percent, are fully vaccinated.
“We continue to stress the importance of maintaining a safe distance, washing hands, using hand sanitizer frequently and getting vaccinated,” Wharton Deputy Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko said. “Wharton County continues to lag behind the state percentages of the eligible population vaccinated. There is an abundance of vaccines available.”
In Wharton County, 60 percent of residents aged 5 to 64 years old have received at least one dose, and 52 percent are fully vaccinated.
The numbers have been boosted with the recent approval of vaccines for children age five and over and booster shots authorized for children age 12 - 16 years old.
Pfizer recently released a study on the vaccine’s effectiveness against Omicron, saying a third dose of the vaccine will be necessary to fight against the new variant.
“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine,” Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said.
For more information on vaccine drives in the Wharton County Area be sure to check the Leader-News Facebook page and upcoming editions of the paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.