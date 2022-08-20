School bells ring Monday to start term in Louise ISD

Balancing a welcome atmosphere and a safe environment marks the beginning of Louise ISD’s school year Monday, Aug. 22.

Balancing a welcome atmosphere and a safe environment marks the beginning of Louise ISD’s school year Monday, Aug. 22.

The district requires all campus visitors check in at the front office. Louise is continuing some COVID protocols as flu season approaches including regular campus sanitation and leaving hand sanitizers around buildings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.