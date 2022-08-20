School bells ring Monday to start term in Louise ISD

Balancing a welcome atmosphere and a safe environment marks the beginning of Louise ISD’s school year Monday, Aug. 22.
The district requires all campus visitors check in at the front office. Louise is continuing some COVID protocols as flu season approaches including regular campus sanitation and leaving hand sanitizers around buildings.
Student entry and exit must be through the main entrance of their campus, Junior high students through the Junior High front door.
“I’m extremely excited to begin my eighth year as superintendent. I’ve been here all this time and all the support from the Louise parents and staff means we get to provide what out community wants in a school,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Teachers and staff have been on campus for weeks getting classrooms put together, pulling friends in to help if the situation allowed as retired teacher Amy McCowen helped first grade English teacher Crystal Bone hang her decorations.
“A lot of staff have painted their classrooms. They came in during the summer to add a fresh coat of paint. I came in and painted the office too. We wanted it to look inviting,” Louise High School Principal Katrese Skinner said, adding “I got with our booster club president to make a blue and gold sign over the front doors that reads ‘Welcome to Our House’ because I want the students to know the school is for all of us.
“We are excited for the upcoming school year, I can’t wait to have students return,” Skinner said.
The fitness center and track are now closed to the public from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. while school is in-session in response to guidance from the Texas School Safety Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.