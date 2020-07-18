Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
July Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Nicole Loreen Crain, 34, of 9 Valley View in unlisted city for possession of a controlled substance on June 5. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines.
• Alonnia Rochelle Dancer, 33, of 1360 CH Matthies in Seguin for marijuana possession and tampering with evidence on May 29. She allegedly had more than 4 ounces marijuana and attempted to kick the bag it was stored in away from her vehicle in an attempt to impair a police investigation.
• Dominique Devon Faniel, 26, of 7813 Short in Needville for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and a single count of marijuana possession on May 4. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of two types of synthetic marijuana and more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
• Erica Gebara, 40, of 501 Ave. E in El Campo for assault of a family member on May 18. She allegedly hit a man in face. Gebara has a history of family violence and aggravated robbery on June 27, 2003 in Wharton County.
• Francisco Gonzalez, 61, of 911 N. Main in Galena Park for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on May 26. He has prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Galveston and Refugio counties.
In Jefferson County, Gonzalez was convicted of felony DWI on Sept. 14, 2009.
• Ezetric Foshone Goodall, 45, of 703 Center in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of theft of a firearm on May 7. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine and more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Darius Jamar Gray, 33, of 1717 Briar Lane, No. 604, in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on May 9. Gray has misdemeanor DWI convictions in Fort Bend and Wharton counties.
Gray has prior felony convictions for deadly conduct - discharging a firearm on March 14, 2008 in Wharton County, possession of a controlled substance on July 9, 2007 in Fort Bend County, and tampering with evidence on June 20, 2019 in Wharton County.
• Jacob Alan Guerrero, 25, of 960 CR 310 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 26. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of Ecstasy.
• Mauro Valentin Guevara, 29, of 322 Ahldag in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and possession of marijuana on May 18. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine and more than 4 ounces of marijuana within 1,000 feet of Wharton High School.
