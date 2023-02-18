Nearly three full years of extended emergency SNAP benefits are ending with the February allotment and Wharton County families are bracing for the adjustment.
Since the initial declaration of emergency food stamp benefits, also known as SNAP benefits, recipients have received the highest level for their bracket. Families got an extra $95 or the maximum benefit for their household size, whichever was larger. For example: a family of four received $939 per month, but now that emergency allotments are ending, benefits return to being based on income calculations.
Those extra dollars have been helping Wharton County families stay afloat through the pandemic as well as layoffs.
“I did use food stamps for maybe a year or so before the pandemic happened. It was when (my husband) Josh lost his job and I needed help ... Not to mention I was pregnant with Jonathan so it helped. It helped with food for my family while I had extra money to be able to put more funds towards bills,” El Campo mother of two Jessica Breithaupt said. “I guess (our family’s income) depends on how much the food prices keep going up. If I had to give it a range about anywhere to $50-150 in decrease (per month).”
Wharton County residents received slightly more than $17.23 million in SNAP benefits in 2022, nearly $10 million more than $7.75 million issued in 2019. Of that, $6.5 million were supplemental benefits. Averaged out across Wharton County’s 2,779 SNAP households, families were receiving an extra $209.05 per month as recorded by Texas Health and Human Services.
Residents are preparing for a financial readjustment after making heavy use of the expanded benefits, dipping into more traditional methods of support.
That extra money has been paying for less and less food as the years moved forward. Since the initial extensions were approved in early 2020: milk prices have increased from $3.25 a gallon in 2022 to $4.20 a gallon in 2023, eggs have increased from $2.02 a dozen to $4.82 a dozen and ground beef has gone up from $4.05 a pound to $4.71 a pound over the same time as reported by the Federal Reserve of St. Louis for the average American city.
“I’ve had SNAP since 2019 and we got some unemployment around that time (when my husband was laid off), the boosted rate definitely helps us pay the bills. It’s going to be a big drop for us, but we’re lucky enough to have both sides of the family that will help but I pray for other families that don’t have that, the drop is really going to hurt them,” El Campo mother of one Brittanie Segveda said.
With the end of the pandemic’s state of emergency, the state is looking at a return to normalcy moving deeper into 2023.
“We’re thankful that we’ve been able to help millions of Texans by providing more than $9.7 billion in additional benefits since the Families First Coronavirus Response Act was passed,” HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said.
Statewide, 3.4 million, or one out of nine, Texan’s received SNAP benefits in 2022 as reported by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
