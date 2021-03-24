Hoping to foster a love of reading in children, El Campo’s Rotary Club and other volunteers will hold a distribution Saturday that will put free Disney-themed books in the hands of all El Campo elementary students.
The Magic Of Storytelling event will gift free children’s books to El Campo ISD students in Pre-K through fifth grade. Families are also invited to virtually attend a “Rally for Reading” live stream on Friday featuring appearances from kids’ show celebrities and local guest speakers.
“Having access to books and reading at home are the two most powerful indicators of a student’s future success in school,” Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said. “This event will positively impact not only the students of ECISD but the families and community.”
The event will be held drive through style, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with Rotary, Rotaract, Literacy Advocates Club and other volunteers helping distribute books.
“This is a motivational event to get our children excited about reading, and it is a great chance for volunteers to come together to show our students that we are excited about their opportunities to grow and learn through reading,” Former Rotary President Mindi Snyder said.
Wharton ISD students will also receive books, bringing the total number of donated books to about 10,000.
“There will be staff checking cars and asking for students’ names to check off a list as they want to deliver to those that can’t make it on Monday,” Snyder said. “We have a small amount of extra books for any kids that may not be in school that are in the car.”
The distribution event was coordinated by Rotary, ECISD, national non-profit First Book, Disney and Houston news network ABC13. Snyder heard about similar events in Houston through her involvement with Rotary, and reached out to see if a local book distribution would be possible.
“We are thankful for the dedication of all the wonderful organizations and volunteers that came together to make this event possible,” Trevino said.
Book distribution will be 9 - 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27 behind Northside Elementary, 2610 Meadow. The Rally for Reading live stream will take place virtually on Friday, March 26. The time and streaming website are yet to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.