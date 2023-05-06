City council will welcome at least two new members Wednesday following today’s election.
In District 1, on the city’s east side, Steve Ward faces John VonDerAu while in District 2, on the southwest side, Tom Coblentz and Cedric Taylor vie for the place on council.
District 4 features the only incumbent in the election with John Hancock Jr. facing challenger John Bieltz.
Council will canvass the election outcomes and then winners of those three races will be sworn in along with District 3 Councilman David Hodges who returns unopposed.
Outgoing councilwomen Anisa Vasquez in District 1 and Gloria Harris in District 2 will be recognized for their efforts while serving as would Hancock should he lose the race.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson, in a session moved to allow for processing of all May election documentation and canvassing. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
• Bids from those wanting to buy city dirt will be considered. “We’re selling the soil from the excavation for the Tres Palacios Project Phase II,” El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
• An updated contract for El Campo EMS to provide transfers to and from El Campo Memorial Hospital will be considered, largely dealing with insurance carriers. “No changes to the actual service will take place,” Sladek said.
• Mayor Chris Barbee is expected to issue proclamations for Police Week and Public Works Week.
• A county-funded drainage work agreement will be presented.
