City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Steven Edward Brewer, 41, of 1415 E. Jackson was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 for possession of a controlled substance and a Fort Bend County warrant for bond forfeiture – possession of marijuana, and McClennan County Sheriff’s Department warrants for failure to appear - driving while intoxicated and bond forfeiture - driving while intoxicated. Police seized Alprazoram, a sedative. Processed, Brewer was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Christopher Neal Stites, 45, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 on warrants for disorderly conduct: abusive language in a public place and possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of violating a promise to appear. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Aaron Anthony Escamilla, 20, of 2608 Point West was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, May 27 for resisting arrest and evading arrest. Officers were summoned to Walmart, 3413 West Loop, to arrest alleged shoplifters. Instead, they found two running men. Aaron Escamilla was captured near businesses across the West Loop from Walmart, but resisted arrest and was pepper sprayed. Handcuffed, Escamilla continued to resist and struggled while being put into the cruiser. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day.
Steven Escamilla Jr., 25, of 2608 Point West was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, May 27 for resisting arrest, misdemeanor theft and evading arrest with a previous conviction. He is the second suspect in a theft from Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Officers, attempting to make an arrest, pursued him behind the nearby El Campo Memorial Hospital. There, an officer caught up with Escamilla. Police seized a tackle box and multiple knives. He stands accused of stealing less than $100 in items. Processed, Escamilla was sent to county jail.
Other
Francisco Rene Hernandez, 18, of 902 W. Fifth was arrested at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 for two counts of reckless driving and a single count of no driver’s license after police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Church. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A report of fraud was filed in the 200 block of East Church on Monday, May 24.
