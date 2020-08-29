The El Campo ISD budget and tax rates for the new school year were approved by trustees Tuesday night with no change to the total tax rate since last year.
The approved ECISD total tax rate is $1.1264 per $100 in property value, with a maintenance and operation (M&O) rate of $1.0547 and interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate of $0.0717. The district’s 2019-2020 total tax rate was also $1.1264, even though the M&O rate was greater, at $1.0684, and the I&S rate was less, at $0.0580.
The total taxable property value increased since last year, with the value landing at about $1.43 billion for 2020-2021 and $1.40 billion in 2019-2020. The total taxable value of new property also increased to about $11.2 million compared to $9.9 million in the previous year.
The 2020-2021 general operating budget includes fund balance projection of $8,751,000 in the general fund and a debt service deficit of $225,025.
The largest budget segment is instruction, at about $21.4 million, followed by district operations at about $6 million and instructional support at about $5.5 million.
“As a school board member, when you get that phone call about spending all this money in all these places, it really turns out you spend money in basically one, almost two places,” Board President James Russell said. “A lot of that is in instruction.”
The instruction budget sections includes money designated for teacher salaries, curriculum development and staff development. The district operations section covers security, student transportation and food services. Instructional support includes funds designated for school counseling services, health services and student extra-curricular activities.
The district’s compensation plan for this year is to give teachers a 2.5 percent raise. (Please see related story for more information.)
ECISD trustees approved the preliminary 2020-2021 budget and tax rates on Aug. 5 and met again on Aug. 11 to review additional details.
At Tuesday’s meeting, a representative for architecture firm Singleton Zimmer Haliburton presented design updates to the Ricebird weight room at El Campo High School. Trustees approved plans for renovating the building on July 2.
In an evaluation of district facilities performed in 2019, a board-appointed committee identified the weight room among one of the areas in greatest need of renovation due to safety reasons. The board first broached the idea of renovating the Ricebird weight room in late February of this year.
The board took no action on the weight room project Tuesday night.
After Superintendent Bob Callaghan approves the final plans in upcoming months, the board will have to approve whether the district should seek construction bids.
The board set its first goal-setting meeting with Callaghan for 6 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Part of a superintendent’s job is to address goals set periodically by the school board.
