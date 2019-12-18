Northside students help classmates

I sprained my foot. I kicked a football into my neighbor’s yard. I ate cat food. These were statements presented by students as they guessed the two truths and a lie during an ice-breaker exercise at the fifth Friendship Club meeting at Northside Elementary.
“Looking at other people, you don’t know what’s going on in their lives,” science teacher Kayla Babcock said. “You don’t know their story when they leave school, so the moral is to be kind to everybody.”
Thankfully, no one in the Friendship Club has eaten cat food. No one admitted to it, at least.
The 24 students playing this game after school were selected by teachers for their exceptional behavior and leadership. Among them sat fifth-grader Lincoln Hubenak, who founded the club after concocting the idea for a class project.
“Many people needed help with certain stuff,” Hubenak said. “Like if kids didn’t have enough money to buy lunch or something like that. So I figured this is a way that we could help those people.”
He presented his idea for a Friendship Club to the principal and faculty with a slideshow.
“Some kids know that they need something, but don’t feel like they should go up (and ask), because it’s embarrassing,” Hubenak said. “So I just figured out a way that it would be easier to ask for help without actually having to ask.”
The club first met in October, and meets after school twice every month. Club members made posters reminding students to be kind and welcome cards for new students. The club also discusses ways to fulfill anonymous requests submitted in “wish boxes” placed around the school.
“Before every meeting, I go around and I collect all those wishes and I read through them, just to make sure it’s not something that’s an adult concern,” Northside Counselor and Friendship Club leader Meghan Kalina said. “If it’s something that children can discuss and try to come up with a solution, then we bring that to the Friendship Club.”
So far, many wishes have been submitted, some of which were brought to the Friendship Club, Kalina said. One wish the club fulfilled was from a student in need of more school supplies.
“What we did was we put together some school supplies from our group of friends,” Kalina said. “Then the Friendship Club made a little note and signed their names.”
The club has impacted student moral, according to music teacher and Friendship Club leader Brittany Rives.
“It’s been good for students to take this kind of thing back to class, and say ‘here’s what we’ve been doing in the club,’ and getting the other kids excited,” Rives said “That’s really changing some students’ outlook on school when they come.”
The club will likely continue next year, according to Rives, but they haven’t figured out whether to select new students each year to be members or to keep the existing members and add new students.
“They’re really great about wanting all the kids to feel welcome, and making sure everyone knows who to turn to if you need a friend,” math teacher and club leader Stacie Dluhos said. “It’s been a great thing so far.”
