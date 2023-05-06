El Campo’s next police chief will likely be selected from among four candidates.
A finalist could be named before the end of next week, according to City Manager Courtney Sladek. City Council will ultimately approve the staff recommendation for who should become the seventh chief in the department’s history.
Seventeen applications were received from the job posting on the Texas Municipal League website and other locations.
“I am overall pleased with the quality of applicants, many have years of leadership experience in police,” Sladek said.
Gary Williamson, the department’s last chief, resigned April 7 to take the top post in Lockhart. He had held the chief’s post since Nov. 1, 2020. He had previously served as the department’s assistant chief for roughly a decade.
While the city searches for the next chief, council opted to name retired Police Chief Terry Stanphill as a civilian administrator for the department. Stanphill served as ECPD chief for 10 years and is the man Williamson replaced.
The decision to bring in Stanphill was made despite Williamson’s recommendation to have ECPD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican replace him as the department’s chief.
She is local and has risen through the ranks of ECPD. Jennifer has worked in every division of the department. She holds a Master’s degree and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy,” Williamson told the Leader-News in a March interview.
The decision is not meant to cast any negative light on Mican, Sladek told the Leader-News during an April interview. “I encourage her to apply ... she absolutely will be given full consideration.”
Stanphill told the Leader-News in April, “It’s going to be hard to find someone better than Assistant Chief Mican.”
Mican is confirmed as one of the applicants, but it is unknown if she is one of the four people who reached the interview round.
Since its first chief retired, ECPD has always promoted its next chief form within the department.
Interviews are being conducted by Stanphill, Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar, Sladek and Assistant City Manager Rene Garcia.
“We hope to decide on a candidate after the interviews,” Sladek said.
The choice could be presented to council as early as the Monday, May 22 Council session.
