EMS Captain Paramedic Denver Penner, left, checks vital signs on EMT Bryar Blair with a new blood pressure monitor capable sharing data with ambulances en route. “ These monitors are a great asset to help monitor more than one patient at a time,” EMS Assistant Director Ana DeLaO said. The units were purchased via a Lower Colorado River Authority Community Development grant.

El Campo’s recently received $23,633 grant is large enough to help save a life.

From the Lower Colorado River Authority Community Development Partnership Program, the grant dollars, along with a $5,908 city match, are buying an automated external defibrillator for one El Campo EMS command vehicle and making it possible for all three to transmit vital signs.

