El Campo’s recently received $23,633 grant is large enough to help save a life.
From the Lower Colorado River Authority Community Development Partnership Program, the grant dollars, along with a $5,908 city match, are buying an automated external defibrillator for one El Campo EMS command vehicle and making it possible for all three to transmit vital signs.
The new EKG monitors will measure a patient’s heart rate and rhythm, oxygen supply and other life-saving data. It can help identify a heart attack.
“Outfitting all three of these vehicles will allow us to get critical assessment and treatment equipment to the patient’s side more quickly on every call,” El Campo EMS Director Garret Bubela said.
The monitors also allow one person to continue CPR or efforts to control bleeding, for example, without stopping to check for vital signs.
“One of the prime examples of this making a big impact is when we are at home and can respond directly to the scene and care for a patient while the ambulance is 10 minutes away still. There are also many times we arrive on the scene of a motor vehicle crash and care for the patients before an ambulance arrives,” Bubela said.
A paramedic, Bubela has been with El Campo EMS 16 years and has been the chief for one year.
A command unit often responds along with ambulances when the call for help comes into the station. Before the first 9-1-1 call answered by El Campo EMS in December, the department had already responded to more than 350 calls from the routine transport to extreme trauma cases.
In 24 instances, Bubela, Assistant Chief Ana DeLaO or one of the department’s captains driving a command vehicle on night or weekend shift were the primary providers for a person in need.
“This will greatly increase the care,” Bubela said. “We will be able to have information on a patient’s vital signs to provide paramedics when the ambulance arrives.”
Other equipment supplied via the grant helps with ensuring visibility like flares while others assist when multiple patients are involved.
“This grant improves the quality of services ... The goal is always to put ourselves in a position to deliver the best possible care to residents and patients who need our help,” Bubela said.
El Campo EMS has about 45 full-time and part-time employees providing emergency care to about 20,000 people living in West Wharton County.
The department will respond to more than 400 calls before the end of the year, and calls for help are growing with the population.
“There were a lot of homes built this year, and more subdivisions and more people will mean more calls,” he said.
The community grant is one of 46 awarded recently through LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program to emergency services, local governments. The program is part of LCRA’s effort to give back to the communities it serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.